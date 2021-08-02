Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.47 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

