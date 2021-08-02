Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shares of LUN opened at C$11.37 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.79. The firm has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

