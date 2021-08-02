Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Down 26.4% in July

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,100 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 439,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LXFR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. 76,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 95.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.5% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

