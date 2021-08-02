Macquarie Begins Coverage on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Stock analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $10.00 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1,000.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,299,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 461,578 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,387,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 581,890 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.