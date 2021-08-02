Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MGY stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 820,602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

