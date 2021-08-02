MahaDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.51 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. MahaDAO has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 119.4% higher against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00009916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00103118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00139090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,706.07 or 0.99834959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00843862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

