Man Group plc Acquires New Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at $151,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NYSE SBH opened at $18.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

