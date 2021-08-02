Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 75,401 Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RFP opened at $11.94 on Monday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 10.25%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

