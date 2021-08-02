Man Group plc Buys New Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NMI by 1,657.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NMI stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

