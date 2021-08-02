Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,991 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

