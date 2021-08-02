Man Group plc Invests $757,000 in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 101.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,928,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.83.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

