Man Group plc Sells 448 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 105.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NJR opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.14. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

