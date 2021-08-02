Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Reaches $21.00

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $21.00 or 0.00053661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $56.25 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,004 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

