Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 897,081 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $180,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.20. 54,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $283.45. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

