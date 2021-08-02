ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $87.46 on Monday. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.48.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

