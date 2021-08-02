Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

