Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.83. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

