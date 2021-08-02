Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Markel were worth $47,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,206.17 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,208.08.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.