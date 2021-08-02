Marotta Asset Management Acquires 6,045 Shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF accounts for 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.29% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Australia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLAU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.