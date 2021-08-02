Marotta Asset Management Buys 7,302 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Chile ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 5,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 473,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,163,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,689,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,813,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 751,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 61,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ECH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,889 shares. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

