Marotta Asset Management Grows Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Canopy Growth by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Canopy Growth by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,969. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

