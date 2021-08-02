Marotta Asset Management Has $1.71 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its holdings in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.10% of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period.

Shares of FLHK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.96. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316. Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87.

