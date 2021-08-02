Marotta Asset Management Has $19.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 4.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $19,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter.

VDC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.03. 814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,988. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

