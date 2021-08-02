Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

VONV traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $70.17. 1,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,857. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $71.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

