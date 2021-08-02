Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys 24,119 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Amcor comprises 0.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Amcor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Amcor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 145,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

