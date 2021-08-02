Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alico by 100.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alico by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alico by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alico by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alico by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. 36 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.51. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

