Marquette Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,673,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

