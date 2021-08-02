Marquette Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.93. The stock had a trading volume of 194,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,985. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.