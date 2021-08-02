Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,541 TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TAT Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TATT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.31. 14,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

