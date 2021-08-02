Marquette Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $81.89. 4,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,234. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.