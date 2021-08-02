Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 4,440 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $175,095,000. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 189,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. Acas LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

