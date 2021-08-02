Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 22.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 193.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. 36 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,971. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $282.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

