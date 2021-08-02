Marquette Asset Management LLC Trims Position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMREP were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMREP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMREP stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.93. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,456. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.62. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

