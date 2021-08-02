Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,694.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

