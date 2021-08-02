Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,764,033 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $396,915,000 after buying an additional 205,948 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after buying an additional 73,589 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.42.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.