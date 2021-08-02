Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after buying an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,453,000 after purchasing an additional 419,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

CNI stock opened at $108.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

