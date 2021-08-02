Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 44 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,202 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $485.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.40 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

