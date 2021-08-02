Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 343,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,010,000 after buying an additional 35,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATHM. HSBC dropped their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.94.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.21. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

