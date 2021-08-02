Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 18,000 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIT. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $3,339,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,981,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

