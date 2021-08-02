Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $144.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.43.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.26. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $46,857,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 77,681 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 56,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.