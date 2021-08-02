McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $242.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $191.64 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.