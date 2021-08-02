McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $270.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.91. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

