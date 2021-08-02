McKesson (MCK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter. McKesson has set its FY 2022 guidance at 18.850-19.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $18.85-$19.45 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McKesson stock opened at $203.83 on Monday. McKesson has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $206.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

