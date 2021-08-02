MDA (MDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MDA (TSE:MDA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($1.57). The company had revenue of C$496.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$549.94 million.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$15.75 on Monday. MDA has a 52-week low of C$14.05 and a 52-week high of C$18.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDA. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MDA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price target for the company.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

