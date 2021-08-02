MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $233,000.

NYSE:MD opened at $29.12 on Monday. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

