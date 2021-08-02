MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.59.
A number of analysts have commented on MEG shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.28 target price (down previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.
MEG stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,297. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.51. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
