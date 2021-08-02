MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.59.

A number of analysts have commented on MEG shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.28 target price (down previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

MEG stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,297. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.51. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.3735493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

