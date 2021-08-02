Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $758.00

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 758 ($9.90) and last traded at GBX 745.11 ($9.73), with a volume of 2386647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469.10 ($6.13).

MGGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 491 ($6.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 456.83 ($5.97).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 469.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

