Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Update

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,633,800 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 1,887,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.0 days.
Shares of MPNGF opened at $27.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.86. Meituan has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $59.24.
Meituan Company Profile
