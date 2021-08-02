Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,824,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 3,009,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,593.7 days.

Shares of MDEVF stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Melco International Development has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.