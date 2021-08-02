Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,824,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 3,009,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,593.7 days.
Shares of MDEVF stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Melco International Development has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.28.
Melco International Development Company Profile
