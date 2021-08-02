MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock traded up $26.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,595.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,480.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,060.16 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Barclays started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

